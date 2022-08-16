Lesufi removes Ennerdale school teacher over verbal altercation with a parent

In a video making the rounds on social media, the black teacher can be heard making racial slurs to a coloured parent.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has removed a teacher from the Fred Norman Secondary School, in Ennerdale, following a verbal altercation with a parent.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday.