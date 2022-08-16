Lesufi removes Ennerdale school teacher over verbal altercation with a parent
In a video making the rounds on social media, the black teacher can be heard making racial slurs to a coloured parent.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has removed a teacher from the Fred Norman Secondary School, in Ennerdale, following a verbal altercation with a parent.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday.
The @EducationGP1 MEC @Lesufi is at Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale today. The MEC met with the School Management Team and addressed the community following an altercation between a teacher and a parent on Friday, 12 August 2022, which went viral. | @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/Rflwqq4PIXGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 16, 2022
The Education MEC's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the teacher has been moved from the school, but hasn't necessarily been suspended.
“We can’t regard it as a suspension; we have indicated that the teacher has been removed precautionarily so as the investigation continues, and due processes must be followed, and we must echo the MEC’s sentiments that racism cannot be tolerated,” explained Mabona.