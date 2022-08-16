Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect arrested

This brings to five, the number of people handcuffed over the killing of EFF former secretary-general Gordrich Gardee's daughter

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

This brings to five, the number of people handcuffed over the killing of EFF former secretary-general Gordrich Gardee's daughter.

Gardee's body was found dumped in Mbombela, days after she was reported missing earlier this year.

The three people who were initially arrested, in connection with the Gardee murder case, have appeared in court.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the latest arrest happened in Mbombela: “We have charged another suspect with regards. We have charged him in terms of defeating the ends of justice. We took him in for questioning on Sunday afternoon and charged him on Tuesday”.