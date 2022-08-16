Go

Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect arrested

This brings to five, the number of people handcuffed over the killing of EFF former secretary-general Gordrich Gardee's daughter

28-year-old Hillary Gardee was reported missing over the weekend after she was last seen in the Nelspruit CBD on Friday, 29 April 2022. Picture: @HillaryGardee/Twitter
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Gardee's body was found dumped in Mbombela, days after she was reported missing earlier this year.

The three people who were initially arrested, in connection with the Gardee murder case, have appeared in court.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the latest arrest happened in Mbombela: “We have charged another suspect with regards. We have charged him in terms of defeating the ends of justice. We took him in for questioning on Sunday afternoon and charged him on Tuesday”.

