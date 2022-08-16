Health dept calls on South Africans to become organ donors

The department’s Foster Mohale said the lack of organ donors has nothing to do with cultural or religious beliefs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health is calling on South Africans to help save more lives by becoming organ donors.

The department’s Foster Mohale said that the lack of organ donors had nothing to do with cultural or religious beliefs.

He said it appeared that people had limited knowledge about donating organs and the difference it made.

A single donor can save up to seven lives and a single organ can improve the quality of life for many others who are suffering.

Mohale said there were currently more than 2,700 people on a waiting list for organ donations and transplants.

“The waiting list is growing while more people, including young children, are dying almost every day. Anyone can donate their organs once they reach 18 years of age. Organ donors are urged to have discussions with their families and loved ones once they decide to sign up for organ donation,” he explained.