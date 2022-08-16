Hawks arrest woman believed to be running illicit snuff operation

The operation started in Midrand and ultimately took them to Drieziek extension 9 in Orange Farm.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have swooped on a woman believed to be running an illicit snuff operation.

A multi-disciplinary team descended on the Vaal area on Monday, as part of an investigation into counterfeit snuff.

The operation started in Midrand and ultimately took them to Drieziek extension 9 in Orange Farm.

One suspect was arrested. She’s expected to face both criminal and civil action.

"During the search, multiple packets of counterfeit snuff, as well as empty containers, tobacco and other chemicals found, were seized for further investigations. The suspects will at a later stage be served with a J175 court summons pending the finalisation of the criminal and civil cases against her," said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.