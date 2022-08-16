Govt bans transport of cattle: 'should have acted sooner to curb FMD spread'

Paula Luckhoff | Bruce Whitfield interviews auctioneer Jaco Reid, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo and ex-Agriculture DG Mike Mlengana.

- Government has announced the suspension of all movement of cattle across South Africa, because of the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

- The ban is valid for 21 days, to be reviewed weekly

Government's announced the suspension of all movement of cattle across South Africa, because of the current outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

This means cattle may not be transported from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly.

There are exceptions - with a veterinary permit - for slaughter:

- Cattle for direct slaughter at registered abattoirs

- Cattle for slaughter for ritual purposes

Cattle that are already at shows and auctions or en route into South Africa will be given 48 hours to move to their final destination after being sold.

The local state veterinary office should be contacted to obtain the necessary permits says Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development in a statement.

There are currently 116 outbreaks involving farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Bruce Whitfield got a response from Mike Mlengana, cattle farmer and former Agriculture director general.

He also spoke to Wandile Sihlobo (Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of SA) and Jaco Reid (owner of J&B Livestock Market & Auctioneers).

Considering the contagious nature of FMD, government (in consultation with red meat stakeholders) has reached an appropriate decision to contain the disease Mlengana says.

Sihlobo notes that they are still waiting for the decision to be gazetted to get the detailed information.

He agrees that government took the right decision with the ban, in the near term.

We know the first 21 days are the ones where the movement will be limited... It **is** at a record level because we haven't seen a situation like this in recent memory... but there will be a lot of financial pressure in the industry. Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

Sihlobo agrees government took action a little late, but believes the 21-day initial ban will serve to help to isolate the hot spots.

Given there is an exclusion for the purposes of slaughter, the consumer should not see a shortage of beef he says.

A smaller ban much earlier would have preferable says Reid, "but what we need to do is what we need to do at this stage".

According to what I know it started in Vhembe in Limpopo... a red zone... people transported animals that were already affected across the red line illegally to auctions in North West... the problem spread to Gauteng but fortunately we stopped it... Jaco Reid. Owner - J&B Livestock Market & Auctioneers

You buy animals that you don't know are affected. That's why at my auction we have a person who checks all the animals for signs of foot and mouth disease... Jaco Reid. Owner - J&B Livestock Market & Auctioneers

Even in March, in North West... we could see the government is not equipped to handle this situation... Now, this just like a veldfire with some huge wings behind it... Jaco Reid. Owner - J&B Livestock Market & Auctioneers

