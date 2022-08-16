Forensic probe to look into Deokaran's concerns over Tembisa Hospital payments

In a statement released on Monday night, Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office said that it was treating the matter in 'a very serious light' and they said that they were in the process of finalising an independent forensic investigator’s appointment to probe the allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - A year after she first raised the issue, the Gauteng provincial government is finally instituting a forensic investigation into slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s concerns about dodgy payments from the Tembisa Hospital.

A News24 investigation has revealed how Deokaran, a senior official in the provincial health department’s financial unit, had flagged a string of dodgy payments from the hospital to various contractors, among them R500,000 for 100 luxury leather chairs.

Further, it reveals how she escalated her concerns, together with her fears for her safety, to the department’s chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo, in the weeks leading up to her assassination but nothing was done.

Three weeks after the first of a series of articles unpacking the scandal were published, Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office has announced that they are now investigating.

There’s still no word on whether anyone is facing suspension yet, though.

This despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) having called for both Madyo and hospital CEO, Ashley Mthunzi, to be suspended.

The premier’s office has said, however, that labour matters relating to implicated officials have been referred to the head of department to deal with in accordance with the Public Service Act and Public Finance Management Act.