Festive air prevails ahead of Marikana Massacre commemoration

Marikana has come alive with those gathered seemingly in a jovial mood as they harmonise struggle songs. Those with entrepreneurial zeal have set up stalls trading items including snacks, chicken feet, cold drinks and even alcohol.

MARIKANA - The lives of 34 mineworkers who were shot dead by the police in Marikana 10 years ago on 16 August are being celebrated as the nation marks a decade since the tragedy.

Hundreds of people have already made their way to the koppie where striking Lonmin mineworkers gathered a decade ago.

Men and women carrying traditional weapons such as knobkirries and shields made of animal skin can be heard singing struggle songs.

Trade union Amcu is expected to hold a formal commemoration of the massacre later on Tuesday.

The children of Marikana can be seen playing games and taking turns skating from a koppie close to where Amcu is expected to host 25,000 people in a few hours from now.

One mineworker said that this is a special day for them.

"We are commemorating the lives of our fathers who are struggling so that we can get a better life but, unfortunately, tragedy struck them," the mineworker said.

Amcu said that it had formulated security and crowd control plans in conjunction with the police, unlike in previous gatherings.