'Guide those who lead to bring justice'- Prayer on Marikana Massacre anniversary

The moment that 34 miners were shot dead was marked in Marikana on Tuesday, as the 2012 massacre was commemorated. Bishop Paul Verryn addressed the crowd and said: “We pray for our nation, for the healing of this nation and we pray that you will guide those who lead to bring justice, to bring economic renewal, to bring hope to the hopeless, food to the hungry and life to those who are dead”.

JOHANNESBURG/MARIKANA - As the sun moved lower with dust in the air on Tuesday, friends, family and colleagues of those killed at Marikana, marked the moment that 34 miners were shot dead.

Bouquets of white flowers were laid on the stage and held by some of those attending the event. Music was played in the background, as tribute was paid to the slain miners.

The mineworkers were shot dead by police, following a week of violence that left ten others dead.

As the sun set on Marikana, dozens of widows and family members who had joined the commemoration of the 2012 massacre, made their way back home.

Before leaving they took a remembrance walk, flanked by Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) leaders and the clergy. The crowd walked to a kraal where some of the mineworkers took their last breaths. A candle was lit while musician Siphokazi broke into song.

Earlier on Tuesday, community members closest to the stage listened closely to the line of march, as Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa delivered the keynote address.

They stood in the scorching sun, but remained undeterred.

Mathunjwa’s call for decisive action by government, to address the injustices at Marikana, was met by loud cheers.

These cheers soon turned to a moment of somberness, as union leaders observed a moment of silence, broken by a soft melody and prayers.

But further from the stage, the members of the community seemed less focused on Mathunjwa’s address and the order of the programme. The crowd on the koppie where the disgruntled workers sat in 2012, was occupied by people socialising among themselves.

They began to scatter almost immediately after Mathunjwa’s address, with bottles of alcohol, knobkerries, and food in hand.