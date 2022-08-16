EC Premier Mabuyane reshuffles his cabinet, announces 3 new MECs

Among those who will be occupying new positions are Zolile Williams who moves to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bukiwe Fanta who becomes Social Development MEC, and Ntombovuyo Nkopane who is the new MEC for public works and infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has shuffled his Cabinet.

Three new members will join his executive, while three others will serve in new roles.

Among those who will be occupying new positions are Zolile Williams who moves to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bukiwe Fanta who becomes Social Development MEC, and Ntombovuyo Nkopane who is the new MEC for public works and infrastructure.

Mabuyane said he’s seeking long-term solutions that could improve the state of unemployment in a province. The Eastern Cape is the poorest province in the country.

It's considered an African National Congress stronghold, and that’s the way Mabuyane said he wanted it to remain. He's announced that some other MECs will serve in different roles.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance said Mabuyane should have made more changes, as the province is struggling in key sectors such as health and education.