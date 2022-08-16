Drugs exacerbating gang violence in the Western Cape - SAHRC

SAHRC Commissioner Chris Nissen believes that the recent drug bust of 662 kilogrammes of cocaine could be linked to gangs.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that drugs were exacerbating gang violence in the Western Cape.

Commissioner Chris Nissen believes that the recent drug bust of 662 kilogrammes of cocaine could be linked to gangs.

He said that the substances were usually distributed to gangs so that they could sell them to fund their criminal activities.

Three men were arrested recently in the province after the truck they were travelling in carried cocaine valued at over R400 million.

Nissen said that one way to eradicate drug addiction was to apprehend criminals before they distributed it.

"Our society is held hostage because of the fact that so much drugs comes into the community. Mothers can't cook anymore, " Nissen said.

Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen shared similar sentiments.

"The 53% so-called known drug houses in the Cape metro will now have less of an opportunity to destroy another person's life," Allen said.

The suspects are back in court on Friday, with the State expected to oppose bail.