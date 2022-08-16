DA wants regular updates on GP health's forensic probe into dodgy millions

A News24 investigation has revealed how just weeks before she was killed, Deokaran raised the alarm on a string of suspicious payments from tembisa hospital as well as on her fears for her own safety.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants quarterly updates on the newly announced forensic investigation into millions of rands worth of dodgy payments that Gauteng Department of Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged in the lead-up to her assassination.

Nothing was done at the time but in the wake of the News24 investigation, premier David Makhura’s offices have now announced they are in the process of appointing an independent forensic investigator to probe the matter further.

The DA’s shadow MEC for health, Jack Bloom, has highlighted that it’s taken three weeks since the scandal first broke - and a year, in total, since Babita Deokaran’s murder - for the premier to respond with any meaningful action.

The party has been calling for the suspension of the department’s CFO, Lerato Madyo, and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi since the first News24 article was published.

This still hasn’t happened though.

And Bloom describes this as deplorable saying it should be the first step in the process.

He also said the provincial government is notorious for long-running investigations which are never made public and that the party will be insisting on interim reports every three months in this instance.