Community gathers to mark tenth anniversary of Marikana Massacre

MARIKANA - Preparations are under way for the official ceremony to mark 10 years since the Marikana Massacre.

Community leaders, unions, mineworkers and some politicians are expected to be among attendees of what has been described as an event of global importance.

The families of the slain mineworkers are also expected to attend.

Thirty-four miners were shot dead by police, while 10 people were killed in the week before the massacre.

The stage is set in Marikana for trade union, Amcu, to lead the commemoration ceremony.

Thirty-four slain miners will be remembered by the Marikana community, 10 years after they were shot dead.

They are among a total of 44 people who died in the mining town in August 2012.

As is tradition now, mineworkers will stop working in honour of the lives lost at the infamous koppie.

In the meantime, stalls are being set up by local entrepreneurs as organisers put on the final touches.

Struggle songs also ring out in the far distance as the some of the community start to gather.

The programme is expected to kickoff before midday, with Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa set to speak in the hour when the first shots were fired on 16 August 2012.

