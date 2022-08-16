CoCT's Vos pleased with scale of local tourism sector's recovery

The City of Cape Town said that this was good news for people working in the hospitality industry including the hotel, airline, restaurant and cruise ship sector.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that the local tourism sector recorded an 80% recovery in the sector.

Thousands of jobs were lost due to COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic when South Africa and many other countries shut their borders.

Mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, said that they were pleased with the latest stats.

"We know that tourism is a major driver of economic growth and employment opportunities. Many businesses rely heavily on this sector to sustain operations and jobs," Vos said.

He said that trade deals remained a top priority for the local economy.

"Therefore I'm proud of our campaigns and trade deals have resulted in these exceptional performances in terms of recovery and readiness," he said.

Vos said that they were expecting a busy tourism season for the cruise line sector in December.