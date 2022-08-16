Bonginkosi Khanyile is purposely delaying his incitement trial - State
The State was prepared to proceed with the case of one of the alleged July unrest accused, Bonginkosi Khanyile, for the next two weeks.
DURBAN - The State in the Bonginkosi Khanyile matter said that he was purposely delaying his incitement trial from going ahead.
Khanyile has asked for a postponement, saying he wants to add a new lawyer to his defence when he appeared before the Durban Regional Court.
He also claims that the State delivered some of the documents for this case very late.
And with the matter now postponed until Friday at the request of the accused, the State said that these were delaying tactics to prevent the trial.
The State was prepared to proceed with the case of one of the alleged July unrest accused, Bonginkosi Khanyile, for the next two weeks.
State prosecutor Advocate Yuri Gangai said that he had made several attempts to get ahold of Khanyile's lawyer but did not get hold of him.
He also blamed Khanyile for delaying the matter.
[IN PICTURES] #BonginkosiKhanyile in the dock at the Durban Regional Court. #JulyUnrest pic.twitter.com/ZanEsRFZeuEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2022
"It would seem, your worship, that the accused in this matter has no interest whatsoever in taking this case or letting it move forward," Gangai said.
He said that if Khanyile had any interest in the trial proceeding as planned, he would have prepared himself.
"The accused knows he had a lawyer to be prepared for today, and he did not consult with him at all," Gangai said.
The matter will be back in court on Friday and is expected to proceed as the magistrate has told the accused that the trial must begin.