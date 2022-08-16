Bonginkosi Khanyile is purposely delaying his incitement trial - State

The State was prepared to proceed with the case of one of the alleged July unrest accused, Bonginkosi Khanyile, for the next two weeks.

DURBAN - The State in the Bonginkosi Khanyile matter said that he was purposely delaying his incitement trial from going ahead.

Khanyile has asked for a postponement, saying he wants to add a new lawyer to his defence when he appeared before the Durban Regional Court.

He also claims that the State delivered some of the documents for this case very late.

And with the matter now postponed until Friday at the request of the accused, the State said that these were delaying tactics to prevent the trial.

The State was prepared to proceed with the case of one of the alleged July unrest accused, Bonginkosi Khanyile, for the next two weeks.

State prosecutor Advocate Yuri Gangai said that he had made several attempts to get ahold of Khanyile's lawyer but did not get hold of him.

He also blamed Khanyile for delaying the matter.