Amcu to mark 10th anniversary of Marikana Massacre as a decade of betrayal

August 16 will officially mark 10 years since 34 protesting mineworkers were shot dead by the police during a wage dispute at Lonmin.

MARIKANA - Trade union Amcu said that it would be marking the 10th anniversary of the Marikana Massacre as a decade of betrayal.

August 16 will officially mark 10 years since 34 protesting mineworkers were shot dead by the police during a wage dispute at Lonmin.

A few days before the massacre, 10 people, including two police officers and a security guard, were killed.

No one has been convicted in connection with any of the 44 murders.

It’s been 10 years since the Marikana Massacre but the issues that led to the massacre remain.

ALSO READ:

• Labour relations have stabilised since deadly Marikana strike in 2012 - analysts

• Remembering Marikana: families of victims want trauma compensation

• Families of 44 Marikana Massacre victims still want truth about what happened

• Ten years after Marikana tragedy, widow recalls begging husband to leave strike

• Ten years on, Marikana children still dealing with trauma of tragedy

• Amcu: Marikana remains a no-go zone for Ramaphosa until he apologises

The violence, which occurred in Marikana in August 2012, made international headlines and drew widespread condemnation.

Mine owners were lambasted as being greedy, which became a source of conflict among mineworkers.

The police's response was also criticised, with some saying their behaviour was reminiscent of apartheid.

Amcu's Phuthuma Manyathi said that unfortunately, not much had changed.

"The state is not making it easy for us by coming forward and apologising so that it is easily accepted," Manyathi said.

The union expects about 25,000 people to take part in Tuesday’s commemorations.

It said that unlike in the past, security and crowd control plans had been coordinated in partnership with the police.

WATCH: Marikana community: Nothing has changed since the massacre