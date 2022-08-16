Amcu leaders arrive in Marikana

The 10 year anniversary of the massacre is being marked today. Led by president Joseph Mathunjwa, the union’s programme included messages from survivors of the massacre, and messages from the families of slain workers.

MARIKANA - Leaders of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) arrived in Marikana on Tuesday afternoon to commemorate the 10th year anniversary of the massacre.

Led by president Joseph Mathunjwa, the union’s programme included messages from survivors of the massacre, and messages from the families of slain workers.

Fondly known as the people's advocate- Dali Mpofu was on stage with the union. The leader of the One South Africa Movement, Mmusi Maimane, also joined them.

The programme released to the media included an address by mining conglomerate Sibanye-Stillwater's CEO. But it’s unclear at this point if the mine’s management will show face. Either way, Amcu is expected to bolster calls for the mine- formerly Lonmin- to take accountability for the 2012 events.

They want Sibanye Stillwater to pay compensation for the slain miners and to the survivors. That's despite the fact that the Farlam Commission of Inquiry, which investigated the Marikana Massacre, did not find the company responsible for the deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, the community in Marikana and members of Amcu, have sticked to plans to call the anniversary a decade of betrayal.

Many who gathered at the Koppies on Tuesday, say they have yet to find closure for the ghastly events that unfolded in August 2012.

WATCH: Marikana community: Nothing has changed since the massacre