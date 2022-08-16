Movement of cattle in SA halted due to outbreak of foot and mouth disease

According to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, the disease has been detected on farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced that it had suspended all movement of cattle in the country, due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

South Africa is experiencing 116 outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in six of the country's nine provinces. As a result, Didiza has halted the movement of all cattle for 21 days. This will be reviewed weekly.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said there were exceptions to these regulations. “The exception will only be upon veterinary permit, for cattle for direct slaughter at registered abattoirs, and slaughter for ritual purposes,” he said.

Animals showing suspicious clinical symptoms, such as salivation or mouth blisters, must not be moved under any circumstances. A state or private vet should be contacted immediately.