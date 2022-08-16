Action Society condemns rise in child killings in CT

Spokesperson Ian Cameron has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to urgently intervene and deploy more officials to investigate and arrest the suspects.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-crime NGO Action Society has condemned the latest increase in child killings.

Last week, two teenage girls were shot - one was fatally wounded. Danica Stephens (13), who was shot by a stray bullet, is recovering in hospital.

"This was a week of absolute carnage in parts of Cape Town. Two teenagers shot in Delft in two separate incidents - one absolutely tragic that Aqeelah Schroeder actually survived rape and she was meant to testify later this week and now she was caught in gang crossfire and she sadly passed away shortly after being shot. Then also the Danica case later in the week, also in Delft, shot and severely injured. And then the tragic news on Friday evening about a baby's head that was found close to the train track in Brackenfell."