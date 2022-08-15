Zuma back in court to appeal unlawful high court parole judgement

Lawyers representing the commissioner of correctional services whic granted Zuma parole on medical grounds also made submissions defending the decision.

DURBAN - Former statesman Jacob Zuma was back before court on Monday to appeal an earlier high court judgement that found his parole unlawful.

Lawyers representing the commissioner of correctional services who granted Zuma parole on medical grounds also made submissions defending the decision.

Zuma was granted parole by former correctional services boss Arthur Fraser for “fears of unrest”.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has heard submissions by lawyers representing the commissioner of correctional services defending the granting of medical parole for Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was granted medical parole after being admitted to hospital days after he handed himself in.

In July last year the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and was to serve 15 months in prison.

Advocate Sy Mphahlele representing the Correctional Services Commissioner, the second appellant, said two reports recommended Zuma’s release.

"There are two medical reports that recommended that Mr Zuma be placed on parole. And the first one is the one of Dr Mafa. These are the reports of the doctors that examined Mr Zuma."

Advocate Dali Mpofu who’s representing Zuma is also expected to make submissions before the appeals court supporting Zuma’s release.