Ten years on, Marikana children still dealing with trauma of tragedy

In this special report, Eyewitness News speaks to adults and children who were yet to come of age when the events unfolded, changing their lives forever.

MARIKANA - In reflecting on the Marikana Massacre that shook the nation and international community 10 years ago, rarely ever is the spotlight turned on the children who witnessed the brutality.

Twenty-five-year-old Israel Muhambe was forced to drop out of school after witnessing the violent events which ultimately claimed the lives of 44 people.

Muhambe is convinced that had the Marikana Massacre not happened, had he not at the young age of 15 witnessed the killing of dozens of striking mineworkers by the police on 16 August 2012, he would not be a scrap metal collector.

We meet Muhambe, now 25, walking just ahead of his two nephews near the historic koppie where the police unleashed a hail of bullets on striking mineworkers.

He agreed to speak to Eyewitness News but on the condition that we keep it short and unemotive.

He is yet to come to terms with what happened.

"I was still at school when the arguments between the mineworkers and the police happened. After school, we would always come to hang out on the right side of the koppie as usual," Muhambe said.

But before he and his friends could even reach the koppie on this particular day, the bullets had already hit their targets. There was blood, pandemonium and chaos everywhere.

That would be the day he stopped being productive at school.

In grade 10 at the time, he said that he tried but could not focus as the images of the dead men haunted him.

Twenty-five-year-old Israel Muhambe dropped out of school because of the 2012 Marikana massacre. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

He eventually dropped out, leaving the Nkaneng informal settlement where he lived with his family for the rural North West.

"I could have been somewhere better," Muhambe said.

But until then, Israel is stuck in Nkaneng, with no education and job prospects – he collects scrap metal for resale and lives with the backdrop of the koppie that took so much from him.

THROUGH THE MOUTH OF BABES

Even for adults who can articulate the emotions left behind by the Marikana Massacre, broaching the subject is too hard.

Eyewitness News spoke to children whose fathers and uncles were killed on the fateful day in August 10 years ago.

With the permission of their parents and guardians, they spoke about their pain, loss and the unfinished business that is Marikana.

"I remember the day [it happened]. The place was full of people, including police and soldiers. As they are arguing, all of sudden I hear gunshots. People were dying and tear gas was also expelled into the air. That's what I remember," Kabelo Molati recalls.

He was only nine-years-old at the time.

His father was among the striking mineworkers on the koppie.

"My father says his friends were shot and killed here. When my dad speaks about what happened, he speaks with anger. Sometimes, I even see him cry," Molati said.

Aviwe Kundula was only three-years-old in 2012.

Thirteen-year-old Aviwe Gundula was only three-years-old when the 2012 Marikana massacre happened. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

He said that no adult had sat them down to explain what happened but through the wounds and pain he knows not to ask.

"I would just ask myself if my dad died, how would things be now? How was life going to be different because what they did to us was brutal. Very brutal. Some people lost their lives here, others were injured... many people were hurt about what happened here. Even now, people are still crying whenever it's the 16th of August," Kundula said.

Tshoganetso Muhambe was only four-years-old when the massacre happened.

The violent strike claimed an estimated 44 lives.