SCA to hear Jacob Zuma appeal over medical parole matter

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers will square off against their counterparts from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's legal team is back in court on Monday.

Zuma’s lawyers will square off against their counterparts from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.

This to battle it out over the Pretoria High Court’s December ruling setting aside the decision to grant the former president medical parole and sending him back to prison to serve out the rest of his sentence.

Zuma was granted medical parole last September, after serving just two months of the 15-month prison sentence that the Constitutional Court slapped him with for contempt.

The medical parole advisory board recommended against Zuma's release but then-prison boss, Arthur Fraser, overruled it, a move that the High Court ultimately found was unlawful.

The national Correctional Services commissioner and Zuma are now appealing the ruling.

Jacob Zuma's position is that his imprisonment shouldn’t impact his rights to adequate medical treatment and not be subjected to cruel and degrading punishment.

And he maintains that Fraser was entitled to grant him medical parole terms of section 75 (7) (a) of the Correctional Services Act, which provides that the commissioner can “place under correctional supervision or day parole or grant parole to a prisoner serving a sentence of less than 12 months”.

The DA, meanwhile, says the High Court got it right - the board is a specialist body comprising doctors and if it recommends against medical parole, the commissioner can’t go against it.

The party also said that Fraser’s decision was irrational in that he had said that the former president needed to be close to tertiary medical care but released him into the care of his family in Nkandla, hundreds of kilometres away from the nearest tertiary hospital.

The party maintains that the only reason Zuma got special treatment is because of who he is and that Fraser's decision was “patently unlawful”.