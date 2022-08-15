NW ANC conference: Some members threaten to go to court over proceedings

Some delegates have threatened to go to court over what they call ‘an unprocedural conference’. This follows a security breach and questionable credentials.

RUSTERNBURG - As the North West African National Congress (ANC) elective conference got under way on Monday, some delegates threatened to go to court over what they call ‘an unprocedural conference’.

This follows a security breach and questionable credentials.

The conference began with a court order barring interim provincial committee members from voting in elections. However, the provincial top five was elected, with Nono Maloyi as the new chairperson. Additional elections will be held in two weeks.

Conference delegate Gabriel Nkgweng said they were not happy at all: “As a matter of fact, we do not accept this particular process. By us continuing to participate in this particular process, is like consuming a fruit of a poisonous tree. There was total disregard of the processes, starting from the day the credentials were adopted [which] was totally flawed.”