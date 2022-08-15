Nono Maloyi elected new chairperson of North West ANC

A former MEC, Maloyi was elected chairperson with 370 votes, defeating the current premier, Bushy Maape, by 76 votes.

RUSTENBURG - Nono Maloyi is the new chairperson of the North West African National Congress (ANC).

The results of his victory were announced on Monday morning at 4am by the IEC at the Rustenburg Civic Centre where the party's ninth provincial conference is being held.

After three postponements and a court interdict, this conference will complete its election on Monday.

It postponed other conference programmes to the end of this month.

It was a clean sweep by the N12 cabal at the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Monday morning after the results were announced of the province's top five leadership.

This is the first elected leadership in the North West since 2018, when the then-PEC was disbanded and former premier, Supra Mahumapelo, stepped down.

The ninth provincial conference kicked off on Friday but was struck by a court interdict.

This stopped the interim provincial committee from participating in the voting process.

Nominations and elections of the additional members will commence on Monday morning.