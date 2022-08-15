New NW ANC chair Maloyi says stability & unity are top of his priorities

The former MEC secured an overwhelming victory after over 300 delegates voted his entire slate into the top five at the ninth provincial conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson, Nono Maloyi, said that stability and unity were part of his priority list as he assumed office.

Delegates are now gearing up to nominate and elect 31 additional members.

Maloyi also said that he has no intentions of removing Premier Bushy Maape from office in the next coming days.

"There are just too many challenges ahead of us. Our focus is on getting into brunches of the ANC and ensuring that we rebuild the structures, renew and unify, stabilising government both at a provincial level and a local level," Maloyi said.