Man implicated in Intercape bus attacks to appear in court

Police detectives arrested the 28-year-old suspect in Klapmuts in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in at least two attacks on long-distance bus drivers in Cape Town is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend.

He's been linked to a murder and an attempted murder - involving two Intercape employees - in March and April.

He will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

In the April attack, 35-year-old Intercape bus driver, Bangikhaya Machana died after he was shot three times outside Intercape's Cape Town depot.

Intercape recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021 including shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion.

In the latest incident, earlier this month two buses came under attack on the N2 highway in the vicinity of Nyanga.

One of the drivers was wounded in the leg and stomach causing his bus to roll down an embankment while the other was unharmed

The police along with other law enforcement agencies have since intensified deployments along identified routes and hotspots.