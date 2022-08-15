JHB City Power lauds arrest of Alex metal scrap manager found with stolen cables

It said the manager is part of the eight suspects arrested in separate incidents for cable theft between Friday and Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has on Monday welcomed the arrest of a metal scrapyard manager in Wynberg, Alexandra, for being in possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

During the same period, at least 17 cable theft incidents were recorded in Johannesburg.

The 65-year-old scrapyard manager was arrested after a tip off.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “We have said it in the past that scrapyard dealers seem to be the key enablers of the cable theft problem because they allow stolen material into their space, rewarding the very same criminality we are grappling with.”