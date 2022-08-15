Ipid probing assault case after cops filmed beating man

The exact circumstances surrounding the assault are unclear at this stage but in the video, shared widely on social media, a police officer can be seen pinning a man down on the ground while another continuously hits him with his baton.

CAPE TOWN - Independent Police Investigaive Directorate (Ipid) is probing a case of assault following a video going viral on social media in which two uniformed police officials can be seen assaulting a man.

The incident allegedly took place in Fish Hoek.

