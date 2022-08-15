Ipid probing assault case after cops filmed beating man
The exact circumstances surrounding the assault are unclear at this stage but in the video, shared widely on social media, a police officer can be seen pinning a man down on the ground while another continuously hits him with his baton.
CAPE TOWN - Independent Police Investigaive Directorate (Ipid) is probing a case of assault following a video going viral on social media in which two uniformed police officials can be seen assaulting a man.
The incident allegedly took place in Fish Hoek.
This video showing 2 SAPS members from Fish Hoek, Cape Town, assaulting an unarmed (and seemingly harmless) man, went viral over the weekend. What could possibly justify this herendous behavior by the police? IPID has confirmed that its investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/cNqWykpSnvIan Cameron (@IanCameron23) August 15, 2022
A woman, believed to be taking the video can be heard screaming at the police officers to stop while the victim calls for help.
The beating finally stops before the seemingly exhausted man tries to explain that he's trying to get the police's help to report his girlfriend missing.
At the same time, one of the officers proceeds to handcuff the man, who is sitting on the ground next to a police van.
Another man can then be heard asking the officers to wait so that they can find out the full story but one official responds saying that they don't have to know as the scuffle continues.