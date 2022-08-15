Strike at Hisense South Africa's Atlantis factory suspended

It said agreement has been reached between management and employees and operations have resumed.

CAPE TOWN - Hisense South Africa on Monday said a strike at its Atlantis factory has been suspended.

It said agreement has been reached between management and employees and operations have resumed.

The Chinese consumer electronics company seized operations after an organised strike turned violent last month. Protests were held by permanent workers, who were up-in-arms over being placed on short time, without five days' notice.

Three employees told Eyewitness News that some workers had not been paid a full salary since January, while one claimed Hisense placed the blame on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a warehouse robbery, and the hijacking of a truck in Gauteng.

Hisense South Africa confirmed the strike was due to the implementation of short time, which was a result of a robbery at the Hisense Johannesburg warehouse early last month.

The company said the robbery rendered the warehouse an active crime scene, making them unable to move manufactured stock from its factory in Cape Town.

It added that the robbery also resulted in the company not being able to provide workers with the agreed upon five-day notice for short-time implementation.