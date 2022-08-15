Godongwana yet to be charged after sexual assault case opened against him

In a statement, Godongwana said that he was aware of the complaint lodged against him by a worker who was giving him a massage in his room.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is yet to be charged after a case of sexual assault was opened.

At the weekend, Mpumalanga police confirmed that a case had been opened against a prominent person at the Skukuza Police Station after a criminal complaint was laid by a hotel employee.

The woman, who works at the Kruger National Park, has accused Godongwana of violating her while on holiday with his wife.

It's understood that Mpumalanga police will on Monday morning conduct interviews with all workers who were present at the hotel when Godongwana and his wife, Thandiwe, visited.

This is part of their investigation into the allegations of sexual assault.

The minister’s spokesperson, Mfuneko Toyana: "Mr Godongwana has received no formal complaint nor communication from the police. It is for this reason that he will refrain from any further comment or discussion on the matter."

The minister said that he was with his wife at the time of the alleged incident and that the allegations were baseless.

Despite the incident having allegedly occurred on Woman’s Day, Godongwana insists that he has always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women.