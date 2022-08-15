First woman paratrooper Nomonde Nomtsheke: 'This title was waiting for me'

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first woman to qualify as a paratrooper in the South African Engineer Corps, Nomonde Nomtsheke is hopeful that she will not be the last woman to do so.

The 28-year-old young sapper was born and bred in Mangaung in Bloemfontein.

She joined the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in particular the South African Army, Pride of Lions in the year 2020.

During a phenomenal women feature interview on Inside EWN, Nomtsheke said that she was hoping more women would be roped into her department.

“Hopefully there will be more ladies who will join me as paratroopers.”

While she is happy about being dubbed the first Iron Lady of the sky. She also highlighted the grueling training that came with it.

“Training is tough, one must get fit and be on a healthy diet every day. I prepared for about six months before the selection process meaning I had to sacrifice a lot like going out, staying out of injuries and even changing my diet.”

Nomtsheke believes that this opportunity always had her name on it as earlier this year she went through the paratrooper selection process at 44 Parachute Regiment in Bloemfontein - where she was found competent and afforded a chance to undergo paratrooper course.

“I think this title was waiting for me to be the first one as it wasn’t easy for me to strain my body to get to the level where I’m at now.”

Switching from football to joining the SANDF was a big deal for Nomtsheke who was a Bloemfontein Celtics women's team member.

But she still has her sights on the game as she said she was interested in joining a professional team.

“I am hoping that I will find a team that I can help [me] to reach Hollywood."

