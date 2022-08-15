Patricia Kopane resigns from DA: 'I Feel like I no longer belong'

She’s cited political differences as the reason for leaving after nearly 20 years of service.

CAPE TOWN - Prominent former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in the Free State, Patricia Kopane, has resigned from the party.

She cited political differences as the reason for leaving, after nearly 20 years of service. Kopane has told Eyewitness News she feels black members have been side-lined since John Steenhuisen took over as leader.

In a terse response to her resignation, the DA has only thanked Kopane for her services.

Kopane entered the political foray in 2003. She’s served both as a councillor in Mangaung, and also the DA’s provincial leader in the Free State for eight years.

An MP for the past 13 years, Kopane said the decision has been taken with a heavy heart, but without regrets: “I feel that I no longer belong to the DA any longer, and I don’t even have a space where I can make a contribution to the country.”

Still, Kopane said she doesn’t harbour any ill-feeling towards the party: “Especially after Mmusi left, we saw the re-grouping of the white people coming together, black people were marginalised on the side of the road, so I realised it is no longer the party that I belong to.”

Approached for comment, Steenhuisen declined to respond to claims Kopane has made about the changes under his leadership.

Kopane is now in talks with ActionSA, which is led by another former DA leader Herman Mashaba.