Eskom warns of stage 2 load shedding at short notice for Monday evening

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned it may have to implement stage 2 load shedding at short notice on Monday evening.

The utility is already dealing with a shortage of generation capacity and if there are further significant breakdowns, we could see controlled power cuts from 6pm until midnight.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Kriel, Majuba, Matla and three units at Arnot Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system. An increase in demand due to the cold front sweeping across the country has exacerbated the capacity constraints.”

The utility said it currently has 4,508MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,622MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

South Africans have been urged to continue using electricity sparingly.