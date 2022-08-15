EFF calls on Ramaphosa to remove Godongwana in wake of sexual assault claims

The Finance Minister has denied the allegations which emerged over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Godongwana has denied the allegations after they emerged over the weekend.

A massage therapist at the Kruger National Park said she was sexually assaulted by the minister.

The EFF said if government respects women, a minister accused of sexual violence should be removed.

Godongwana said he hasn't received any information from the police informing him of any charges relating to the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

In a statement released on Saturday, the minister said he was aware that a case of sexual harassment has been lodged against him.

“The minister has been informed that the case was opened by an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms," he said in the statement.

Godongwana further denied the claims, saying he was with his wife at the time of the alleged incident.

The minister now says he will not be discussing the matter any further. “The minister of finance flatly denies the allegations of sexual harassment concerning an article that’s been circulating on social media," said his spokesperson, Mfuneko Toyana.

“Furthermore, Mr Godongwana has received no formal complaint nor communication from the police. It is for this reason that he will refrain from any further comment or discussion on the matter until such a time that he deems appropriate with due consideration of the serious and sensitive nature of the alleged incident,” said Toyana.