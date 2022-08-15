Dubai Tourism in SA to attract more visitors A delegation from the UAE is currently in the country to attract more visitors and assist travel agencies to boost tourism. Coronavirus

Dubai tourism CAPE TOWN - South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further. A delegation from the UAE is currently in the country to attract more visitors and assist travel agencies to boost tourism. Like many countries with a thriving tourism industry, Dubai was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. #DubaiTourism #Travel #CapeTown #EWN #SouthAfrica South Africa is Dubais second largest tourism market in Africa and the UAE aims to grow it even further. GLS pic.twitter.com/gw5t7chqpS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2022

Dubai Tourism's Stella Fubare said they were not in South Africa not only to promote Dubai and the UAE, but also assist and connect key players in the travel, hotel and airline sectors.

“South Africa is our number two visitor, the number one being Nigeria. This is pre-COVID and post-COVID. So even though South Africa has experienced a really devastating COVID, they’re still traveling and post-COVID they are still our number two country in terms of visitors in sub-Saharan Africa.”

She said they South Africans were happy to have been among the first to open borders to international travellers.

Fubare added their visits will bring much needed support to the travel industry, that has seen so many people lose their jobs, in recent years.