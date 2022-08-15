DA wants departmental intervention to address issues with Gauteng school rebuild

The R34 million Frikkie Meyer Primary School rebuilding project at Sedibeng in the Vaal has still not been completed 18 months after the deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the intervention of the Gauteng Department of Education and Infrastructure Development to address a lack of commitment for a school rebuilding project.

The R34 million Frikkie Meyer Primary School rebuilding project at Sedibeng in the Vaal has still not been completed 18 months after the deadline.

The DA said that poor planning and a lack of proper assessments before the contracts were awarded is the reason why the project had still not been completed.

The DA's Nico de Jager: "As the DA, we are deeply concerned about the lack of project management and the commitment from the department to do things right. We will continue to fight the fight against what is happening in the Department of Infrastructure Development."

The party said that temporary classrooms were ill-equipped and as a result, pupils experienced nose bleeds during summer, adding that this posed a serious health risk for both learners and teachers.

The party said that they would follow up on the project to ensure that it was fixed.