Cosatu says Cape Town crime is spiralling out of control

Last week saw a series of shootings in Cape Town and this weekend three people were murdered in Mbekweni in Paarl.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu claims that crime is spiralling out of control.

Cosatu staged a protest last week demanding more police on the ground, with provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn saying that visibility was low in crime-ridden areas.

"We need boots on the ground, we need police in the poorer communities. We need the city to deploy police officers into areas where we have high crime. They are not doing that. They keep on promoting the new recruits, we don't see them in the affected areas. We want more gang units in areas where we have crime on a daily basis, like yesterday, they've killed three people," Bruyn said.