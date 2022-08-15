Case of Western Cape Trio busted with drugs worth R400m postponed

Ebrahim Kara, Elias Radebe and Mishack Ngobese made their second appearance at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The case of three suspects, caught in possession of drugs estimated to be worth R403 million in the Western Cape, has been postponed to 19 August 2022.

Ebrahim Kara, Elias Radebe, and Mishack Ngobese made their second appearance at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday. The three were arrested after the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, and traffic officials received a tip-off.

Their high-profile arrest put the spotlight on just how big the drug trafficking industry is in South Africa. The trio were caught with cocaine weighing a whopping 662 kilograms.

Police Minister Bheki Cele even lauded the drug bust praising authorities for catching the alleged criminals.

According to forensic investigator Craig Pedersen, illicit drug trade is a worldwide problem: “If I count at the top of my head, the number of other significant ones at different ports in and around South Africa really is a large problem. Every country around the world has drug problems.”

The matter will be next heard this Friday during a bail application.