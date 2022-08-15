Case against man implicated in 2 Intercape bus attacks postponed for bail info

Unathi Sitsili, who was arrested in Klapmuts over the weekend, made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man implicated in at least two attacks on long distance bus drivers in Cape Town has been postponed to next Monday for bail information.

Unathi Sitsili, who was arrested in Klapmuts over the weekend, made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been charged with a count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, following a spate of shootings involving Intercape buses in March and April.

In the April attack, 35-year-old bus driver Bangikhaya Machana died after he was shot three times outside Intercape's Cape Town depot.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said: “He has been charged under schedule six and has been opposed bail. The accused told his legal aid lawyer that he does not have previous convictions or pending cases against him. His case was postponed to Monday, 22 August 2022, for bail information.”

Intercape recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021 including shootings, intimidation, assault, and extortion.

Earlier this month, the bus service told the Western Cape’s standing committee on transport that attacks on long-distance buses started in 2019 and that this year alone, there's been an attack nearly every second day.

The passenger transport company told the committee that the attacks weree becoming more violent, sophisticated and organised and industry believes rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks.