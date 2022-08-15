Go

Bonginkosi Khanyile's incitement trial postponed as he expands defence team

Khanyile is facing charges relating to the acts of looting and violence linked with the July unrest in 2021.

Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court on 15 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court on 15 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
50 minutes ago

DURBAN - The incitement trial of accused July unrest violence instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been postponed to Friday.

Khanyile is facing charges relating to the acts of looting and violence linked with the July unrest in 2021.

He appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

Khanyile said that he would be adding another lawyer to his defence and has asked for time for more time.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA