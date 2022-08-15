Bonginkosi Khanyile's incitement trial postponed as he expands defence team

Khanyile is facing charges relating to the acts of looting and violence linked with the July unrest in 2021.

DURBAN - The incitement trial of accused July unrest violence instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been postponed to Friday.

He appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

Khanyile said that he would be adding another lawyer to his defence and has asked for time for more time.