Amcu: Marikana remains a no-go zone for Ramaphosa until he apologises

RUSTERNBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said Marikana will remain a no-go zone for President Cyril Ramaphosa, until he apologises to the families who lost loved ones during the massacre.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Monday, the union’s North West secretary Phuthuma Manyathi explained that workers would be perplexed if the president were to show up at tomorrow’s 10-year commemoration event.

Members of Amcu and families of the Marikana Massacre victims want Ramaphosa to take some responsibility for the events that led to the mass shooting of mineworkers on 16 August 2012.

Amcu’s disdain for Ramaphosa is nothing new.

However, as the country and international community mark 10 years since the massacre, which put a stain on the country's democracy, there has been a sentiment in the public discourse that Ramaphosa would be invited to address workers.

But Manyathi said he is yet to meet the conditions that would make it possible for him to be in the company of mineworkers on the North West platinum belt. “We expect him to follow protocol and ask to meet up with the unions,” he said.

In the lead-up to the massacre, as various government and private sector leaders scrambled for solutions to the deadly industrial action- which had already claimed 10 lives- Ramaphosa called for concomitant action to break the strike.

Although he was cleared of wrongdoing by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry, many people in communities connected to Marikana, believe he still owed them an apology.

Last month the President emphasised that there were no-go areas for him in the country, with his office telling a South African National Editors' Forum gathering this month, that it is his wish to go to Marikana if the opportunity presents itself.

JOURNALIST RECALLS EVENTS

Meanwhile, some of the journalists who covered the massacre, have been recalling events.

The trauma of the Marikana massacre has not only affected the Rustenburg community. It’s an event that scarred the nation as it looked on, the harrowing events carried live on air by radio and TV news channels.

The eyewitnesses and the journalists who documented the standoff, are among those still haunted by the massacre.

Former journalist Phakamile Hlubi-Majola is now the spokesperson for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). She was a reporter at eNCA when the Marikana Massacre occurred.

Hlubi-Majola said she still vividly recalls the tension in the small mining town: "By the 15th, there were huge numbers of police that were in the surrounding areas of Marikana. I described it as a sea of blue, it was unbelievable. I remember telling my editor that the level of tension that I’m experiencing here, and I’m very concerned about how this thing is going to play out, and I don’t think it’s going to end well.”

Hlubi-Majola said she still hasn’t been able to reconcile with the violence meted out to the workers: “And I think that that’s still the most painful thing the fact that you have a company that has that sort of power, and at the same time, the fact that you have a state that was willing to use its machinery to defend capital, to the extent where 34 workers were gunned down with cameras rolling over something that could have been resolved in negotiations.”

She said it’s disheartening that both Lonmin and the South African government haven’t taken full responsibility for what happened 10 years ago.

