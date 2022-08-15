Alleged July unrest instigator Khanyile back in court for start of trial

Bonginkosi Khanyile is facing charges relating to looting and violence linked with last year’s July unrest.

DURBAN - Accused July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile's trial starts on Monday at the Durban Magistrates Court.

He allegedly held gatherings, contrary to COVID-19 regulations, calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from the Estcourt correctional facility.

Khanyile was released on R5,000 bail last year.

His trial is expected to start on Monday.

He is accused of being one of those who incited the widespread looting which rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: "Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. The trial is anticipated to run until 26 August 2022."

Khanyile can be seen in videos calling for the release of Zuma from prison. The videos were also used in court during his bail application.

In some of the videos, he is heard encouraging the burning of trucks.

The trial is expected to run for two weeks.