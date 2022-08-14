Younger & middle-aged men loneliest they've ever been - thanks to modern dating

"And while you don’t actually need to be in a relationship to be happy, men typically are happier and healthier when partnered," writes psychologist Greg Matos.

JOHANNESBURG - Over the last 30 years, men have become part of a growing group of 'long-term single men'. This is according to a recent piece published in Psychology Today.

"And while you don’t actually need to be in a relationship to be happy, men typically are happier and healthier when partnered," writes psychologist Greg Matos - who specialises in couple and family psychology.

As if the above isn't worse, it looks like heterosexual men, in particular, are in for a long, bumpy ride.

If you consider dating apps - at least in the US, men are the majority. "Many women are overwhelmed with how many options they have," says Matos.

Never mind that, women are just no longer settling. "They prefer men who are emotionally available, good communicators and share similar values."

The solution? Address your 'skills gap', suggests the psychologist.

You know, the same way you probably have traditionally expected of a woman who 'jusn't isn't like they used to make them'? Work on that communication, or emotional availability, even if, and especially if it means considering therapy.

Naturally, there've been some heated responses on social media - from both men and women, since the Psychology Today article.

IMO, "The Rise of Lonely, Single Men" article comes down to the fact that a lot of men just don't do work to address their trauma, fears and mental setbacks.



We all have the work to do, some of us just don't do it. — nneka (@nnekawitt) August 11, 2022

So maybe men need to stop worrying about women submitting and start worrying about being good enough for us?



The Rise of Lonely, Single Men | Psychology Today https://t.co/ZLfJDbMfUe — Dr. Regina Michele, J.D. 🐝💛🥃 (@Chiangel1984) August 11, 2022

- dating is shit for everybody because of how capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy shows up in our conceptualizing of love



- cis/het men have a particular issue with disappointment because patriarchy promises them everything (heavily mediated by class and race) — leftist legume (@leftistlegume) August 12, 2022

Ladies I have to say y'all are doing amazing 👏. According to research the no of lonely single men is on the rise thanks to women's modern dating higher standards. This is very good because we are weeding out emotional unavailability & toxicity from the bloodline. — 𝓐𝓷𝓷. (@piecesofanita) August 13, 2022

Matos says he's received a lot of hate mail since the article, although he doesn't really understand why.

"Why, when all I'm asking you is to become the best version of yourself? That's all I'm inviting you to do my brothers," he says in the video.

Here is part of his response below:

Matos calls it a 'revolutionary' opportunity for men, to change the face of relationships as they know it.

"Men have a key role in this transformation but only if they go all-in. It’s going to take that kind of commitment to themselves, to their own mental health, to the kind of love they want to generate in this world."