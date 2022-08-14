Wildlife authorities in KZN still trying to track an escaped lion

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said officials went out to try and locate it after receiving reports but as it stands, they have not yet had any luck.

DURBAN - Wildlife authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are still trying to track down a lion that escaped from the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve last week.

Two rhinos and two lions escaped last Tuesday and Friday respectively.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said it has since managed to re-capture one rhino.

The second rhino was shot at by a community member and in its confused state - and due to its short-sightedness - ran toward a nearby homestead, where it charged a 45-year-old woman, leaving her in hospital. It also caused damage to six families' homes. It hasn’t been seen yet.

One of the lions, meanwhile, was destroyed after it killed four cows.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the remaining lion was spotted earlier on Sunday morning.

The reserve’s fence has been damaged for some time and this escape has prompted protests in the area, forcing the park to close its Cengeni gate.

Mntambo said the issue was discussed with the community previously and that they are in the process of repairing the fence.