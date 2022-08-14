Taxi driver who allegedly transported 87 suspected illegal miners out on bail

The alleged zama-zamas are part of a group that was involved in a bloody gun battle with rivals at a disused mine in Orkney last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A taxi driver who allegedly transported 87 suspected illegal miners and supplied them with food in the North West has been released on R2 000 bail.

The alleged zama-zamas are part of a group that was involved in a bloody gun battle with rivals at a disused mine in Orkney last year.

Six illegal miners were shot dead.

The taxi driver was arrested along with the suspected illegal miners but he's the only person that has been granted bail.

The other suspects abandoned their bail bids owing to their illegal status in the country.

"The case against the 87 suspected illegal miners who were arrested following intelligence operation in Orkney was postponed to 6 September 2022 for the defence attorney to provide the state with a hard drive - at which the content of the docket needs to be saved and shared with the defence in the preparation for trial.

"The court ordered that this hard drive be provided on or before 30 August 2022," said the National Prosecuting Authority's Henry Mamothame.