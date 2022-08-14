Supa Piet bags another medal at the Para-cycling World Championships in Canada

After 28.4km, Hordies finished five seconds ahead of Italian Fabrizio Cornegliani. South Africa's Pieter du Preez took the bronze medal.

JOHANNESBURG - Pieter 'Supa Piet' du Preez won the bronze medal in the men's H1 Road Race at the Para-cycling World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

"A proudly South African bronze in the road race today. The body is just not in the shape you know it can be but I gave it all and am proud of the fight on the day. Another two global medals in the bag with lots of grace from above," said du Preez on social media.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Maxime Hordies of Belgium secured the men’s H1 road race title in 1:16.26. Fabrizio Cornegliani of Italy came in second 00.05 later and du Preez took bronze in 1:17.42.

"Once again thanks for all the support from everyone, the family who came out supporting and all those on the #supapiet journey," said du Preez.

On Friday, du Preez won the silver medal in the men's H1 Time Trial race at the Para-cycling World Championships.

The actuarial analyst at Deloitte South Africa was nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2016, has won the Berlin Marathon more than six times and is a multiple African and world record holder, a world champion, and he only has 15 percent of the muscle function of an able-bodied person due to a cycling accident in 2003.

He was also the first quadriplegic in the world to take part in and complete the Ironman triathlon in 2013.