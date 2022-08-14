Prince Simakade traditionally crowned as King of the Zulus by family faction

This despite other members of the royal house and government officially recognising his brother King Misuzulu as leader.

DURBAN - A faction of the AmaZulu royal family has traditionally crowned Prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation.

This is despite other members of the royal house and government officially recognising his brother, King Misuzulu as leader of the nation.

On Saturday night, people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal-entering ceremony.

Royal family members supporting him said only they can appoint a King, saying they do not recognise King Misuzulu.



