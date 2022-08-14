Operation Dudula calls for resignation of West Rand police chief

Sporadic protest erupted in different parts in the west of Johannesburg recently with residents calling for an end to crime and the removal of illegal miners.

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula has called on the police and Home Affairs to stop being reactive when dealing with crime.

These remarks were made during a protest at the Krugersdorp police station on Saturday where Dudula members handed over a memorandum.

They also called for the resignation of West Rand District Police Commissioner, Fred Kekana.

This protest follows the gang rape of eight women at a mine dump in the area late last month.

More than seven people have appeared in court on charges linked to the sexual assault of the eight victims.

These seven form part of a group of 81, who were originally arrested on charges of being in the country illegally.

"Viva West Rand Viva, to the West Rand district Ntate Kekana our general commissioner to tender his resignation, we want a district commander that is going to do what he is supposed to do," said Operation Dudula West Rand regional manager Dineo Mokhadi.

The movement blames the police for allowing criminals and illegal miners to operate in abandoned mine dumps.

“These mining dumps and the zama-zama’s have been going on for the longest time. The sad thing is that the police knew about it. It is not only that they know about it, they also know the perpetrators and in some cases, they work with them,” said the regional secretary of Operation Dudula, Patrick Mokgalusi.

Dudula said the protest aims to send a strong message to criminals in the area that crime will not go unpunished.