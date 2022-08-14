Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful
The pace and intensity shown by Mamelodi Sundowns in the first 45 minutes earned the Tshwane outfit bragging rights at halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead.
JOHANNESBURG - A flawless performance by the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, with a 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Saturday. This was nothing short of what their fans expected as they suffered a shock defeat to TS Galaxy in their second match of the season.
In the first half it was the pressure and defensive press by the Brazilians that forced the rookie error by Amakhosi to Gift Gaston Sirino the opener in the 6th minute.
Moments later, Amakhosi displayed poor defensive work in the box which forced a foul that saw Peter Shalulile find the back on the net from a spot kick (penalty) just 17 minutes into the encounter.
2 Goals and a Man of the match award in the bag for Sha-Sha today!#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/XOzlynuut7Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 13, 2022
A packed home crowd chanting gave ka bo yellow greater drive in the second half netting twice with Peter Shalulile finding his brace for the match just 53 minutes into the encounter.
In the last quarter of the nail-biting match, Masandawana supporters were chanting four (calling for a fourth goal). The answer came 76 minutes in from a skilful, composed, and golden finish by Abubeker Nassir with a left-foot finish after beating two defenders in the penalty area.
4 Goals 3 Points and thats what we call a successful Saturday! Thank YOU Masandawana for the electric atmosphere today and all the support!Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 13, 2022
Mamelodi Sundowns (5 Sirino, 17, 52 Shalulile, 76 Nasir) 4 0 Kaizer Chiefs#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/IUMb0cgFFT
In the context of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, Mamelodi Sundowns showed yet again why they are so decorated in the competition. Bouncing back to winning ways and moving atop the table standings.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs were outdone by the scoreboard which didn’t possibly reflect their effort and performance under the coaching of Arthur Zwane. It seems as though as the season unfolds Amakhosi could improve and collect points along the way.