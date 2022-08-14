Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

The pace and intensity shown by Mamelodi Sundowns in the first 45 minutes earned the Tshwane outfit bragging rights at halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead.

JOHANNESBURG - A flawless performance by the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, with a 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Saturday. This was nothing short of what their fans expected as they suffered a shock defeat to TS Galaxy in their second match of the season.

In the first half it was the pressure and defensive press by the Brazilians that forced the rookie error by Amakhosi to Gift Gaston Sirino the opener in the 6th minute.

Moments later, Amakhosi displayed poor defensive work in the box which forced a foul that saw Peter Shalulile find the back on the net from a spot kick (penalty) just 17 minutes into the encounter.