Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 13 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 06, 08, 27, 28, 39, 48 B: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 16, 22, 27, 33, 34 B: 36
Lotto Plus2 : 05, 17, 24, 25, 35, 46 B: 21
