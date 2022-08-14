Limpopo police investigate deaths of men who drank 'mysterious concoction'

The police said the surviving man was given the drink by a stranger who had approached him in Mokopane on Thursday, while he was looking for work.

MOKOPANE - Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of two men, allegedly after they were given a mysterious concoction by a stranger.

A third man who also consumed the drink was hospitalised.

The police said the surviving man was given the drink by a stranger who had approached him in Mokopane on Thursday, while he was looking for work.

Assuming it was a soft drink, he took it home with him and shared it with his younger brother, identified as 50-year-old Klaas Muvhalo and another 36-year-old man, identified as Thabo Thlako - both of whom died on Saturday morning.

"The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo lieutenant general Thembi Hadebe has ordered full investigations into the deaths of two men who died on Saturday morning after allegedly drinking a substance that was reportedly offered by a passing motorist in Mokopane," said spokesperson for the Limpopo SAPS, Motlafela Mojapelo.

Two cases of inquest have been opened as investigations continue.